Gunman sought in fatal shooting at Airbnb near Tampa

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Investigators are searching for a man they say fatally shot someone after a fight broke out during a house party at an Airbnb near Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials tell news outlets the fight broke out at the rented home in Brandon on Saturday night.

Deputies said the victim was struck in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital in Tampa where he died of his injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Detectives have interviewed witnesses but haven't yet found the suspected shooter.

No additional details were immediately available.