Guilty verdicts in beating of Hawaii hotel security guard

KEALAKEKUA, Hawaii (AP) — A man and woman face life in prison after being convicted of attempted murder in the beating of a Hawaii hotel security guard.

West Hawaii Today reports the jury returned guilty verdicts Tuesday against Wesley Samoa and Natisha Tautalatasi.

Lama Lauvao was convicted of first-degree assault and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Jurors watched repeatedly the 25-minute video surveillance footage of the defendants beating Kona Seaside Hotel security guard until he lay motionless on the ground. After a minute break, Tautalatasi resumed punching and kicking him. She wept as the verdict was read.

Defense attorneys had portrayed the guard, John Kanui, as the aggressor in the September incident.

The attack left Kanui paralyzed. He remains a quadriplegic in a long-term care facility on the mainland.

