Guards, others charged in prison contraband scheme

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say six women, including current and former guards, have been charged in a scheme to smuggle tobacco, drugs and other contraband into a Florida prison.

The Florida Department of Corrections announced the arrests this week of correctional officer Olivia Braswell, correctional officer Mia Martinez-Welch, former correctional officer trainee Leslie Penrod, former correctional officer trainee Arielle Oberdier, former correctional officer Caitlyn Handley and civilian Geraldine Bauer. Charges vary but primarily consist of unlawful compensation, introduction of contraband, official misconduct, gang-related activities and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Affidavits from the department's Office of Inspector General say the women were primarily communicating with a Santa Rosa Correctional Institution Annex inmate named Joshua Bauer. Investigators learned about the scheme when officers discovered a cellphone in Bauer's possession and seized it.