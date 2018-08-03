Group petitions for vote on Nashville police oversight board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A week after another man was shot and killed by city police, a group has gathered more than twice the number of required signatures to support a referendum on creating a police oversight board.

Sheila Clemmons-Lee is the mother of 31-year-old Jocques Clemmons, who was fatally shot by Metro Nashville police last year. The Tennessean reports she led a crowd of activists at the Metro Courthouse on Wednesday to submit the petition to place the proposed charter amendment on the ballot.

The election commission needs to approve the language and 8,269 signatures to place it on the ballot.

The Metro Council had defeated an ordinance to create the panel. Former Mayor Megan Barry opposed the proposal, and Mayor David Briley is noncommittal, requiring Community Oversight Now to turn to voters.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com