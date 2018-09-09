Greece trade fair tally: 8 arrests, 15 injured officers

A protester is detained by riot policemen during clashes at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Police in northern Greece have clashed with protesters outside an international trade fair where prime minister Tsipras made a keynote speech. less A protester is detained by riot policemen during clashes at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Police in northern Greece have clashed with protesters outside an international ... more Photo: Dimitris Tosidis, AP

Protesters stand amid tear gas smoke during clashes with police at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Greek police say about 6,000 protesters have tried to reach a venue where prime minister Alexis Tsipras is due to give a keynote address on the economy later Saturday and were pushed back with tear gas and stun grenades. less Protesters stand amid tear gas smoke during clashes with police at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Greek police say about 6,000 protesters have tried to reach a venue where ... more Photo: Dimitris Tosidis, AP

Greece trade fair tally: 8 arrests, 15 injured officers

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece's second-largest city say a protest rally that determined nationalists staged near an international trade fair where the prime minister was keynote speaker resulted in eight arrests.

Authorities in Thessaloniki estimated that 6,000 people attended Saturday's rally opposing Greece's agreement with neighboring Macedonia to end their long dispute over the latter's name.

The demonstrators tried to reach the venue for the trade fair. Some threw items at the officers who blocked them, and clashes with police continued late into the night.

Thessaloniki police say 15 officers were injured and the eight people arrested included a minor. They say 20 more people were detained and released.

The police said they had no reports of injuries among the protesters.