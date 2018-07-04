Greece to extradite Georgian suspected crime boss to France

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have agreed to extradite to France the Georgian suspected head of an international crime ring specializing in robberies and burglaries.

Lasha Shushanashvili, 57, was among 14 people arrested, in coordination with France, in April in the northern city of Thessaloniki during a two-day operation involving more than 100 police officers.

A further 17 suspected members of the crime ring were arrested in France.

Shushanashvili's lawyers said they would appeal to Greece's supreme court against Wednesday's extradition ruling by Thessaloniki judicial authorities.

Shushanashvili was first arrested in Greece in 2012, and sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment for heading an international criminal ring allegedly involved in armed robberies and at least one contract killing.

In fewer than three years, he secured early release on health grounds.