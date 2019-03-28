Grand jury indicts Wasilla man in shooting death of father

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Wasilla man in the shooting death of his father on Christmas Eve.

A Palmer grand jury in Friday indicted 23-year-old Mark Myers on two counts of second-degree murder and one of manslaughter in the death of 51-year-old Julian Myers of Wasilla.

Alaska State Troopers arrested Mark Myers on Tuesday.

Troopers just before 9 p.m. Dec. 24 received a report of shots fired during a disturbance at a home southwest of Wasilla and found the elder Myers dead.