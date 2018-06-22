Grand jury indicts 62-year-old in 2015 rape of teen girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man has been indicted on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl three years ago at the state fairgrounds in Albuquerque.

Court records show 62-year-old Francisco Espinoza was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on multiple charges including criminal sexual penetration of a minor, distributing a controlled substance to a minor, and child abuse.

James Hallinan, a spokesman for the New Mexico Attorney General's Office, says Espinoza allegedly drugged and raped the teenager in October 2015 after offering her a ride and taking her to a trailer at the fairgrounds.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office cited a conflict in the case. As a result, the attorney general's office is now prosecuting it.

An attorney for Espinoza could not immediately be reached late Friday.