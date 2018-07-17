Grand Rapids police step up efforts to get tips, video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is stepping up efforts to get tips from the public during criminal investigations and get potentially important video surveillance more quickly.

The programs announced Tuesday by the department in western Michigan are part of broader efforts to curb crime in the city.

The department, in collaboration with Kent County Silent Observer, created door hangers for use when officers are seeking for information about shootings. If people are reluctant to talk face-to-face with an officer it provides information on how to offer information unanimously.

The department also is creating a Voluntary Camera Registration program. The online registry allows residents and businesses to let police know they have a camera on their property in case video is needed. Only law enforcement will have access to the database.