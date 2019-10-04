Grand Jury: No charges for officer who shot suspect in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Polk County Grand Jury has determined there will be no criminal prosecution against the Dallas Police officer who fatally shot a man at the West Salem Goodwill last month.

The Statesman Journal reports the shot fired was a lawful act of self-defense and/or defense of a third person, said Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton in Thursday's decision.

The shooting happened Sept. 18 while members of the Polk County Interagency Narcotics Team were attempting to arrest 43-year-old Scott Gabriel Spangler during a drug operation.

When Spangler ran, he was followed into Goodwill where he was shot and killed by Officer Darren Buchholz. Several customers fled through the back and took refuge in a nearby bookstore.

Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton says Spangler was trying to sell either heroin or methamphetamine.

___

