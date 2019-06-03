Governor directs flags to fly at half-staff

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff until Tuesday at sunset in honor of the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting.

Twelve people were killed and several others wounded when a city employee opened fire in the municipal building Friday. He was killed in a gunbattle with police.

The governor's directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump.