Governor, attorney general at odds over financial orders

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills is threatening to sue Republican Gov. Paul LePage for refusing to sign routine financial orders that have held up nearly $5 million owed to her office.

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Bolton told LePage's finance commissioner Alec Porteous in a letter this month that Mills could pursue legal action.

The governor has long demanded that Mills' office provide him with invoices detailing how long state attorneys worked on specific tasks and the cost.

LePage said in May that he'd hold up payments for all legal services provided to state agencies until she provides such details.

Mills contends the governor can't legally refuse to approve financial orders because he's disappointed with her billing format. She said her office isn't subject to his authority.