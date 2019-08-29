Glendale police arrest suspect who allegedly beat up veteran

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale have made an arrest in the assault on a veteran who just returned from deployment in Afghanistan.

They say 32-year-old Ricky Soqui is jailed on suspicion of a felony count of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Family members say 27-year-old Adam McClure remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the Aug. 17 altercation with the suspect.

Police responded to a Glendale restaurant in response to calls about a fight inside that continued into the parking lot outside.

Witnesses say McClure was on the ground unconscious and they performed CPR until first responder's arrived on the scene.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and say several tips from the public helped detectives identify Soqui.

It was unclear Thursday if Soqui has a lawyer yet.