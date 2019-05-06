https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Glendale-man-found-dead-in-his-car-police-say-he-13821467.php
Glendale man found dead in his car; police say he was shot
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale say they are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot.
They say 29-year-old Joshua Jose Miguel Juarez of Glendale was found dead with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of his car around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the shooting is not believed to have stemmed from road rage.
Officers responded to the scene following calls reporting a shooting.
Police say it appears Juarez was the only victim.
