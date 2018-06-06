Nevada girl gets medal for shielding brother from gunfire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southern Nevada officials have awarded a 10-year-old girl a medal for her bravery when she protected her younger brother during a shooting.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Clark County commissioners declared June 5, 2018 as "Aaliyah Inghram Day."

The girl and her family were caught in the crossfire of a May 8 shooting while they were in an east Las Vegas parking lot.

Aaliyah was shot in the buttocks while shielding her younger siblings and her cousin. Her mother, Samantha Tygrit, was shot in the shoulder.

Aaliyah is scheduled to have surgery this month to remove the bullet.

All the children involved will receive trauma counseling.

