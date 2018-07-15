Girl, 7, killed on interstate after walking away from crash

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old girl has been killed while trying to cross Interstate 94 after her father was involved in a drunken driving crash in suburban Detroit.

The girl was hit by a car early Sunday near Detroit Metropolitan Airport. State police spokesman Lt. Mike Shaw says the girl had sent text messages seeking help for herself and her dad before she was struck.

State police weren't involved in the crash involving the girl's father but subsequently learned that Romulus police had responded to it.

Shaw says a driver called state police to say she might have hit a pedestrian.

The girl's father was arrested. The driver who struck the girl was released.