Gilbert couple accused of running a stolen goods operation

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Gilbert say a couple is in custody for allegedly running an interstate stolen goods operation that took in more than $2.7 million from online sales.

They say 42-year-old Zach Robbins and his 47-year-old wife Jie Robbins were arrested Friday after a search warrant was served at their home.

The couple has been booked into jail on suspicion of trafficking stolen property, money laundering and illegal control of an enterprise.

It was unclear Sunday if either has a lawyer yet.

Police say the arrests culminate a three-month investigation.

Detectives reported finding up to $750,000-worth of stolen over-the-counter health and beauty products inside the Robbins' home.

Police believe the married couple has been conducting interstate sales of stolen property for more than four years.