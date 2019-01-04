Germany: 1 detained after shots fired in Cologne

BERLIN (AP) — Several shots were fired in an area of Cologne near the German city's main station on Friday and a man was detained, police said.

The shots followed an altercation involving several people, who fled on foot and in a car, according to city police. The man who was detained was on foot and carrying a live weapon.

Officers searched a building in the area and police said they found no evidence that anyone else was involved. They had no information that anyone was hurt.

Most security cordons in the area were lifted. Police said they were still looking into what was behind the incident.