German police search for suspect in fatal stabbing of woman

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a young woman was fatally stabbed in a park in the German city of Viersen and a massive search for the assailant is underway.

Police spokeswoman Isabella Hannen said a man fled the scene after the midday stabbing Monday in the Casinogarten park in the small city not far from the border with the Netherlands.

Hannen refused to provide details about the identities of the suspect or the victim.

German daily newspaper Bild reported that homeless people called police after the woman stumbled in front of them and collapsed.

She died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.