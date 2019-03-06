German police: Dead gardener suspected of planting bombs

BERLIN (AP) — German police are urging anyone who had a conflict with a recently deceased man to be wary, after a doctor was killed and a mother and daughter injured by bombs apparently left behind by him.

Westpfalz police spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort said Wednesday they'd received more than 60 calls to a hotline since it was established Monday, but no more bombs were found.

Erfort says gardener Bernhard Graumann, 59, was found dead in his bed in a town near Kaiserslautern on Friday, but wouldn't comment on reports he'd killed himself pending autopsy results.

He's suspected of setting a bomb that killed a 64-year-old doctor in a nearby town on Friday, and rigging a piece of firewood that exploded Sunday when a woman put it in her stove, injuring her and her 4-year-old.