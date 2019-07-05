Georgia police shoot, hurt man who held father at knifepoint

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says police have shot and wounded a man who confronted them with a rifle after holding his father at knifepoint.

News outlets report 50-year-old Bernard Lynn Patterson was shot Wednesday and hospitalized. Investigators say in a statement that Moultrie police responded that afternoon to a report of man threatening his father and another person with a knife.

Investigators say Patterson was armed with a deer rifle when he confronted the officers in his home. They say officers repeatedly tried to get Patterson to put the gun down, but he before he fired at them. Officers returned fire, and Patterson was airlifted to a Florida hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

No officers were injured.

WCTV-TV reports Patterson's family said it was an unnecessary situation.