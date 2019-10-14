Georgia man charged with rape at Georgia Southern University

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A man is accused of raping a woman at Georgia Southern University last year.

The Statesboro Herald reports Tyler Christian Richards of Savannah was arrested last week and is being held without bond. Jail records show he was charged with a single count of rape. The newspaper didn't report his age or say if he had an attorney.

Campus police reports say a patrolling officer was flagged down last October by an apparently intoxicated woman who said she thought she'd been raped.

The woman was given a rape test and treated for scratches and other injuries consistent with an assault.

GSU spokeswoman Jennifer Wise says campus police received reports last week of two other apparent rapes, both of which allegedly happened in 2017. She didn't say if any suspects had been identified.

___

Information from: Statesboro Herald, http://www.statesboroherald.com