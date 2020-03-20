Georgia man charged with impersonating a federal agent

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was charged with impersonating an officer after authorities caught him pulling a car over and identifying himself as a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a sheriff's office said Thursday.

Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office saw Maurice McNeal follow a car into a parking lot last weekend and pull over the driver, according to the agency's statement.

Deputies approached the man and McNeal presented them and the driver with a U.S. Department of Homeland Security ID and a U.S. Customs ID, the statement said. McNeal told investigators he was worked for the department and had pulled the car over because he thought somebody inside stole a camera from his motorcycle.

The Department of Homeland Security told investigators McNeal no longer worked for them, according to the sheriff's office. He was charged with impersonating a public officer or employee and possession of a firearm during a crime.

It's unclear whether McNeal has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.