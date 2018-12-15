Georgia grand jury indicts man in deaths of 16 dogs

LEXINGTON, Ga. (AP) — An Oglethorpe County grand jury has indicted a man with 16 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after 16 dogs were found dead in a home.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports the whereabouts of the suspect, 36-year-old David Casique Ortiz remains unknown. Ortiz had been evicted from the house and was gone when the dogs were found Aug. 11. Authorities say tests were unable to determine how the dogs died.

The indictment, however, alleges that Ortiz "did maliciously cause the death" of the dogs by "means unknown."

Sheriff's Capt. Mike Tyndell says they think Ortiz is still in Georgia, but know of previous addresses where he lived in Florida.

Anyone with information about Ortiz should contact the sheriff's office at 706-743-8101.

___

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com