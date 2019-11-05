Georgia Supreme Court upholds conviction in prison killing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a state prison inmate accused of stabbing a one-armed man to death in the facility's outdoor exercise area.

The Augusta Chronicle reports the court affirmed Frankie Jay Henry III's murder conviction on Monday ruling that it found no error with evidence presented at trial, or with the counsel Henry was given.

Henry was convicted of killing 30-year-old inmate Antonio Wiley in 2011 at Augusta State Medical Prison. Wiley suffered 65 stab wounds. Inmates testified the attack was gang related.

Henry and two others were tried together in Columbia County court in 2015. The jury convicted all three of murder and Henry was sentenced to life in prison.

Six others have faced charges or pleaded guilty to involvement in the case.

___

Information from: The Augusta Chronicle , http://www.augustachronicle.com