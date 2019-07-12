Gay man slain, another wounded after contacted on dating app

DETROIT (AP) — A 26-year-old Detroit man has been charged in an attempted robbery and shooting that left one gay man dead and another wounded after they were contacted through a dating app.

Demetris Nelson was expected to be arraigned Friday on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, assault and using a firearm during a felony.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 31-year-old Brian Anderson was fatally shot Saturday and 26-year-old Malcolm Drake was critically wounded.

Prosecutors say Anderson and Drake were targeted because of their sexual orientations and contacted using the social media networking app Grindr.

A special prosecutor with the Fair Michigan Justice Project was assigned to the case. The project assists Michigan law enforcement officers and prosecutors in solving serious crimes against gay, bisexual and transgender people.