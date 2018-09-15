Gag order sought in case of officer charged in teen's death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a gag order in the case of a western Pennsylvania officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that an Allegheny County court hearing is scheduled Wednesday on the request to bar lawyers, potential witnesses and others from talking about the case.

Thirty-year-old East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the June shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose as he fled a traffic stop. Defense attorney Patrick Thomassey has argued that his client thought Rose was armed.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel Fitzsimmons said Thomassey had accused prosecutors of "trying to hide something." He said the comments came shortly after Thomassey told the judge he expects to seek a jury from another county due to pretrial publicity.

___

