SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republicans in South Dakota were choosing a nominee for governor in the state's top primary race Tuesday while also sorting among candidates for the state's lone House seat. Voters also weighed changes to the "Marsy's Law" victims' bill of rights in the state constitution.

Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem struggled for separation in the governor's race, defining themselves more by experience and accomplishments than by policy differences.

A handful of precincts in far western South Dakota closed more than an hour late due to problems with electronic poll books used to verify voters were in the right precinct. While Noem and Jackley sweated out returns, Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton — a former professional rodeo cowboy — advanced unopposed to the November election.

Noem would be the state's first female governor. She didn't play that up during the campaign, instead emphasizing her role negotiating the 2014 farm bill and the GOP's federal tax cuts during four terms in Congress.

Jackley, a former U.S. attorney, touted his work to pass legislation aimed at public corruption, human trafficking and drugs.

The mostly polite race turned tougher at the end, with Noem's campaign seeking to raise questions about Jackley's handling of a case involving a former law enforcement agent who won a $1.5 million state settlement of a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit. Noem's campaign accused Jackley of trying to silence the victim; he called the criticism a political stunt.

Ken Yost, a 79-year-old retired teacher in Sioux Falls, said he backed Jackley for his experience and an image as a "can-do kind of person."

But Patricia McKeever's vote went to Noem. McKeever, a 74-year-old retiree in Sioux Falls who works at a church, appreciated Noem's support for Trump but also felt Noem — a rancher, farmer and small business owner — had proven herself as a businesswoman.

In heavily Republican South Dakota, the winner was expected to be the front-runner against Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton, a former professional rodeo cowboy who has stockpiled money for the general election.

The GOP House race matched former Public Utilities Commissioner Dusty Johnson, Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and state Sen. Neal Tapio.

Front-runner Johnson was endorsed by his former boss, Gov. Dennis Daugaard, and ran a well-funded campaign as a more traditional conservative. Krebs and Tapio aligned with President Donald Trump; Tapio, an entrepreneur, headed Trump's South Dakota campaign.

Democrat Tim Bjorkman, a former judge, awaited the winner.

While the GOP primaries were closed, all voters were weighing in on the Marsy's Law changes, aimed at helping police and prosecutors cut down on bureaucratic problems the law created.

Officials say Marsy's Law has caused unintended consequences since it passed in 2016. At least three large counties hired new people to work with victims, privacy provisions in the amendment have curtailed the information that some law enforcement agencies release to the public to help solve crimes, and prosecutors' offices must now track down and notify a broader swath of victims about their cases.

The proposed changes — which the Marsy's Law campaign supported — would require victims to opt in to many of their rights and specifically allow law enforcement to share information with the public to help solve crimes.

Some polling places were being held open more than an hour late, until 8:45 p.m. Mountain time, in Pennington and Hughes counties after voting delays caused by difficulties with electronic poll books used to verify voters were in the proper precinct. By law, statewide results are held until all polling places close.

Voters were also deciding 24 state legislative primaries.

