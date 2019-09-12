GBI: Man kills woman in confrontation with deputies

RESACA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man opened fire during a confrontation with sheriff's deputies, leaving a woman dead in northwest Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that Gordon County deputies were called to a home in Resaca in response to a dispute between the man and woman.

Authorities say Dwight Juliuse Jones began shooting at the deputies and at the woman, Krystal Jones, who was hit multiple times by his gunshots.

Deputies returned fire and struck Dwight Jones, allowing them to get Krystal Jones out of the residence. She later died. The deputies were not injured.

The deputies eventually convinced Dwight Jones to leave the house and surrender. He was hospitalized and charged with murder.

Authorities haven't said how the two people were connected or what started the dispute.