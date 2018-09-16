Funeral arrangements set for Michigan teen stabbed at school

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Visitation and funeral arrangements have been set for a 16-year-old Detroit-area girl who was fatally stabbed by a classmate during a fight at school.

Visitation for Danyna (Dan-YON'-uh) Gibson will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hutchison Funeral Home in Detroit. Her funeral will be Wednesday at New St. Paul Missionary Church in Warren.

Seventeen-year-old Tanaya Lewis was arraigned Friday on a first-degree murder charge, two days after police say Gibson was stabbed twice in the upper chest with a steak knife in Fitzgerald High School. She was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.

Lewis was denied bond during Friday's hearing.

Police have said there was animosity between the two straight-A students over a boy.