Fugitive gets 30 years for 2007 Tacoma drive-by killing

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man who fled the country for nearly a decade has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for a 2007 drive-by killing in Tacoma.

The News Tribune reports that 30-year-old Gabriel Nevarez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last month. He was sentenced Friday in Pierce County Superior Court.

Kyle Grinnell Jr. was killed Feb. 21, 2007, outside his apartment in Tacoma. Grinnell was pressure-washing a sidewalk when he was shot. Investigators say Nevarez was aiming for Grinnell's friend standing next to him.

After the shooting, Nevarez, a U.S. citizen, fled to Mexico. Cold-case investigators arrested him in 2016 in Michoacan, Mexico, and returned him to Washington state.

