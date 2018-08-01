Fugitive arrested in alleged child sex trafficking ring

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey have arrested a fugitive wanted for allegedly being involved in a child sex trafficking ring.

Kevin Newell was arrested Tuesday in Maywood by Bergen County authorities and Homeland Security Investigations.

The 55-year-old is charged in Pennsylvania with offenses including trafficking of minors and unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Newell was being held at the Bergen County Jail pending extradition proceedings. It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could respond to the charges.

The months-long investigation was initiated by Homeland Security and police in North Strabane, about 20 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.