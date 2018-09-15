PREP FOOTBALL=

Adna 26, Kalama 17

Arlington 21, Stanwood 13

Asotin 42, DeSales 14

Auburn 43, Kent Meridian 34

Ballard 45, Ingraham 21

Bellevue 45, Garfield 34

Bellevue Christian 20, King's Way Christian School 14

Bellingham 47, Sammamish 0

Bethel 35, Spanaway Lake 32

Black Hills 33, Prairie 28

Bonney Lake 51, Stadium 26

Bremerton 40, Rochester 18

Brewster 48, Mabton 8

Bridgeport 69, Wellpinit 28

Burlington-Edison 43, Anacortes 13

Camas 67, West Valley (Yakima) 14

Capital 46, Shelton 0

Cashmere 58, Wapato 6

Castle Rock 56, Tenino 12

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 34, Vashon Island 12

Cedarcrest 42, Sultan 7

Central Kitsap 30, Yelm 28

Cheney 42, Shadle Park 40

Chiawana 48, Walla Walla 3

Chief Sealth 29, West Seattle 14

Clover Park 56, Evergreen (Seattle) 8

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 52, Eisenhower 14

Colfax 54, Davenport 26

Colton 62, Pomeroy 30

Columbia River 27, Ridgefield 7

Colville 49, Chewelah 14

Connell 40, College Place 7

Curtis 65, South Kitsap 0

Darrington 44, Evergreen Lutheran 0

Dayton-Waitsburg 38, White Swan 6

Eastmont 20, Ellensburg 14

Eastside Catholic 35, Rigby, Idaho 6

Eatonville 44, Charles Wright Academy 0

Elma 42, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 0

Federal Way 19, Todd Beamer 18

Ferndale 28, Marysville-Getchell 16

Fife 46, Lindbergh 0

Forks 45, Port Townsend 0

Franklin Pierce 34, Foster 30

Friday Harbor 17, Coupeville 0

Garfield-Palouse 82, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 8

Glacier Peak 39, Jackson 23

Gonzaga Prep 46, University 33

Grandview 17, Quincy 14

Granger 21, Highland 6

Hockinson 59, R.A. Long 7

Hoquiam 40, La Center 14

Ilwaco 24, Chief Leschi 14

Issaquah 26, Liberty 24

Juanita 28, Inglemoor 21

Kamiakin 28, Hanford 14

Kelso 37, Heritage 14

Kennewick 26, Hermiston, Ore. 25

Kentlake 28, Kentwood 14

Kiona-Benton 27, River View 14

Klahowya 37, Granite Falls 7

La Salle 49, Goldendale 0

Lake Roosevelt 46, Liberty Bell 0

Lake Stevens 49, Monroe 31

Lakes 41, Mount Tahoma 0

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 21, Medical Lake 7

Lakeside (Seattle) 48, Bainbridge 32

Lakewood 46, Evergreen (Seattle) 3

Lewis and Clark 41, Central Valley 39

Lewiston, Idaho 28, Clarkston 0

Liberty (Spangle) 27, Irrigon, Ore. 0

Liberty Christian 32, Manson 14

Lincoln 62, Wilson 3

Lynden 23, LordTweedsmuir, British Columbia 0

Lynden Christian 14, Blaine 3

Mariner 40, Kamiak 14

Mark Morris 47, Fort Vancouver 0

Marysville-Pilchuck 20, Squalicum 14

Mead 21, Ferris 13

Meadowdale 55, Lynnwood 21

Mercer Island 33, Newport-Bellevue 20

Meridian 49, Okanagan Mission, British Columbia 0

Montesano 24, Columbia (White Salmon) 14

Morton/White Pass 34, Toutle Lake 0

Moses Lake 27, Post Falls, Idaho 21

Mossyrock 34, North Beach 0

Mount Baker 38, Cascade (Leavenworth) 19

Mount Si 52, Skyview 28

Mount Vernon 52, Cascade (Everett) 6

Mountain View 54, Battle Ground 7

Mountlake Terrace 31, Nathan Hale 8

Mt. Spokane 56, Sandpoint, Idaho 6

Napavine 20, Toledo 17

Newport 34, Deer Park 0

Nooksack Valley 47, King's 7

North Central 17, East Valley (Spokane) 7

North Creek 27, Interlake 0

North Mason 51, Olympic 47

Oak Harbor 40, Sedro-Woolley 7

Ocosta 41, South Bend 14

Odessa-Harrington 83, Waterville/Mansfield 0

Okanogan 48, Tonasket 0

Onalaska 32, Wahkiakum 27

Orting 31, Highline 7

Pasco 48, Southridge 6

Pateros 70, Yakama Tribal 24

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 28, Raymond 24

Port Angeles 28, Kingston 6

Prosser 62, Ephrata 14

Pullman 48, Moscow, Idaho 7

Puyallup 37, Sumner 7

Quilcene 48, Neah Bay 22

Reardan 54, Kettle Falls 0

Redmond 10, Lake Washington 7

Renton def. Foss, forfeit

Richland 28, Sunnyside 27

Riverside 34, Freeman 14

Rogers (Puyallup) 35, Olympia 20

Royal 69, Wahluke 0

Seattle Prep 53, Roosevelt 14

Sehome 42, Centralia 14

Selah 24, Davis 13

Selkirk 24, Curlew 22

Sequim 16, North Kitsap 14

Shorecrest 27, Everett 21

Skyline 16, Hazen 7

Snohomish 49, Shorewood 21

Springdale 74, Northport 28

Steilacoom 45, River Ridge 31

Sunnyside Christian 60, Touchet 14

Tahoma 30, Mt. Rainier 14

Timberlake, Idaho 36, Rogers (Spokane) 22

Timberline 14, Gig Harbor 7

Toppenish 28, East Valley (Yakima) 18

Tri-Cities Prep 49, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 18

Tumwater 35, Bellarmine Prep 14

Union 43, Eastlake 18

W. F. West 46, Hudson's Bay 14

Warden 65, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0

Wenatchee 70, Kelowna, British Columbia 0

Wenatchee 70, Mt Boucherie, British Columbia 0

West Valley (Spokane) 42, Othello 24

White River 10, Washington 6

Wilbur-Creston 38, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36

Woodland 29, Washougal 26

Zillah 48, Naches Valley 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oakville vs. Tulalip Heritage, ppd.

Rainier Beach vs. Archbishop Murphy, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/