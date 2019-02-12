French detain 2 in 2016 police couple killing in name of IS

PARIS (AP) — A French official says two individuals have been placed in custody in relation to the investigation of the 2016 slaying of two police officers in their home in the name of the Islamic State group.

The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, did not say when the arrests took place, or what role they may have had in the killing of the couple at their home in Magnanville, west of Paris.

Larossi Abballa stabbed the couple before police killed him.

The couple's 3-year-old son survived.