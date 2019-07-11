Former worker at state hospital accused of sex with patient

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a patient while working as a security supervisor at the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln.

Lancaster County Court records say 36-year-old Chalice Closen is charged with felony sexual abuse of a protected person. County jail records say Closen remained in custody Thursday. The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Authorities say Closen came under suspicion when a patient saw Closen kiss another patient in her office at the Lincoln Regional Center. The man kissed later told a Nebraska State Patrol investigator how the relationship with Closen began with flirting after he was committed to the hospital in February 2018.

A Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman says Closen last worked at the hospital on May 16. Closen was hired in January 2015.