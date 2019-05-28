Former suburban Chicago police officer found dead in home

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago authorities say a man found stabbed to death in his home was a former police officer and brother of a grocery chain founder.

Joseph Mariano was found dead in his Schaumburg home when officers responded to a 911 call requesting a well-being check on Sunday.

The Schaumburg Police Department identified the stabbing victim Tuesday, but did not provide any additional details. The Cook County medical examiner's office has conducted an autopsy of 64-year-old Joseph Mariano, but results are pending.

Mariano, who was a former Arlington Heights police officer and juvenile detective, was the brother of Mariano's founder and former CEO Bob Mariano.

Arlington Heights Police Deputy Chief Nick Pecora says Mariano joined the department in November 1977 and left in May 1989 "to pursue other career opportunities."