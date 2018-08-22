Former state trooper indicted in overtime pay abuse case

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant has been indicted on charges that he received overtime pay for shifts he either didn't work or left early.

Federal prosecutors said 57-year-old David Wilson was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

Prosecutors say Wilson received more than $12,000 in overtime pay for hours he didn't work and submitted fraudulent citations to cover it up.

Six troopers have been charged so far federal prosecutors' ongoing investigation into overtime fraud at state police.

Wilson was arrested in June along with two other recently retired or suspended troopers, Gary Herman and Paul Cesan. Another two troopers have agreed to plead guilty.

Wilson's lawyer didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday.