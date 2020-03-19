https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Former-school-committee-chairman-faces-domestic-15143860.php
Former school committee chairman faces domestic charges
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A former chairman of a Rhode Island school committee faces domestic charges.
David Hanos Jr. was arrested Tuesday after authorities responded to an alleged domestic simple assault at a location that was redacted from the police report, Newport Daily News reported.
The victim told police Hanos broke her phone, pushed her into a wall and poured water on her head.
Hanos told The Daily News on Wednesday that it was a personal matter that would "blow over."
Hanos resigned from the Newport School Committee in July 2018.
Hanos was arraigned and released on personal recognizance with a no-contact order.
A District Court date is scheduled for March 25.
View Comments