Former pharmacy tech sentenced for stealing pain meds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former pharmacy technician at a Springfield hospital has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing painkillers meant for cancer and burn patients.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 37-year-old Marc Musil, of Springfield, was sentenced Friday in federal court for tampering with a consumer product. He admitted in January to diluting morphine and fentanyl syringes he was in charge of loading at Mercy Hospital.

Federal prosecutors say it's unclear if any of the diluted syringes were actually administered to patients.

Prosecutors wanted a longer sentence, saying Musil tested positive for meth while he was out on bond awaiting trial in this case. But Musil's attorney, Ann Koszuth, sought less time saying that Musil was acting out of desperation to feed his addiction and didn't intend to harm anyone.

