Former math teacher gets 45 months in prison for child porn

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts high school math teacher has been sentenced on federal child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston says 27-year-old Warren Anderson, of Lowell and Harvard, was sentenced Wednesday to 45 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Anderson had pleaded guilty in July to receipt and possession of child pornography.

Authorities say the former teacher at Narragansett Regional High School in Templeton had thousands of files of underaged children on his computer, including videos of girls as young as three years old being sexually abused by men.

Anderson was placed on leave after his arrest last year.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Justice Department initiative launched in 2006.