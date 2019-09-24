Former lawmakers pleads guilty to theft

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Senate Majority Leader Zeb Little has pleaded guilty to theft charges.

Attorney General Steve Marshall's office announced Tuesday that Little entered the guilty plea last week. According to court records, Little, who was a lawyer, admitted to stealing money from clients.

Court records indicate the thefts occurred in 2015 and 2016.

He agreed to pay $74,000 in restitution. A judge has not set a sentencing date.

Marshall's office said the case began when a client complained of missing funds. The office said an investigation revealed Little was steering settlement money to himself in personal injury cases instead of paying clients' medical bills.

The Alabama Bar Association's directory indicates Little is no longer a practicing lawyer.

Little, a Cullman Democrat, served in the Alabama Senate from 1998 to 2010.