Former employee accused of setting fire at chicken operation

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A former employee has been accused of starting a fire that killed around 20,000 chickens and destroyed a barn at a poultry operation in southeast Nebraska.

Johnson County Court records say 52-year-old Kimberly Bohling is charged with 10 felony counts, including arson and burglary. A phone listed for her in Tecumseh was not in service Tuesday. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

The records say Tecumseh Poultry had fired Bohling on Jan. 23 and that the first incident occurred Feb. 2 at the company site 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Tecumseh. Someone turned on heaters and turned off fans at two poultry barns, imperiling the chickens.

Similar incidents occurred Feb. 23, March 30 and on April 5, the night one of the barns was set on fire.