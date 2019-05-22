Former doctor returns to prison for drug possession charges

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut doctor, previously convicted of sexual assault and witness tampering, has pleaded guilty to illegal narcotics possession and been sent back to prison.

The Hartford Courant reports that Edwin Njoku was sent back behind bars for six months Tuesday for violating terms of his probation.

East Hartford police arrested Njoku in January after probation officers found hundreds of expired medication samples while they were seizing old patient records at his office.

Prosecutors say the East Hartford man wasn't permitted to possess medication samples anymore because he is no longer a doctor.

Njoku was sentenced to five years in prison in 2013 for sexually touching a patient and sending a pastor to offer her money to drop the allegations.

When arrested in January, Njoku was partway through his five-year probation.

