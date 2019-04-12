Former coach pleads not guilty to sex abuse, child porn

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A former high school fishing coach has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex abuse and child pornography.

The Paducah Sun reports John Parks appeared in court Thursday to answer to one count of first-degree sexual abuse and 10 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Parks is the former McCracken County High School fishing coach. A 15-year-old student reported in February that Parks touched him in an intimate matter and sent him inappropriate text messages.

Authorities say police examined Parks' phone and found at least one photo of a nude male who was under 18 when the image was taken.

