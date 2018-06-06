Former caretaker gets probation for stealing from clients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former caretaker has been given three years of probation for stealing from clients of a Sioux City organization that helps people with intellectual disabilities.

Court records say Jessica Rivera, of Sergeant Bluff, pleaded guilty Tuesday to dependent adult abuse-exploitation. She also was given a suspended prison term of five years and was ordered to make restitution of more than $1,100 to her victims.

The records say that between January and July 2017, while she worked for Mosaic, Rivera made unauthorized purchases using gift cards or other funds from the clients and kept the items.