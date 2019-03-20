Former candidate awaits sentencing in embezzlement case

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A former Democratic candidate for the Michigan House who authorities say embezzled about $150,000 when she served as treasurer of another campaign has pleaded no contest in the case.

Thirty-four-year-old Jennifer Suidan is scheduled to be sentenced April 16 in Oakland County Circuit Court after entering the plea earlier this month to a charge of embezzling $100,000 or more. A no contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes.

Suidan was accused of stealing money from the campaign of Andy Meisner, the Oakland County treasurer, over 18 months.

Meisner earlier said a "wrong has been done" to the people who donated to his campaign. Suidan was a candidate for the House in the 39th District and lost in November to a Republican.