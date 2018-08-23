Former banker pleads guilty to stealing from elderly

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago banker has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $328,000 from three elderly customers.

DuPage County Assistant State's Attorney Lynn Cavallo on Wednesday told Judge Robert Miller that Christine Lange had access to customers' bank accounts has an account executive at Trust Company of Illinois in Downers Grove

Cavallo said between September 2012 and June 2016, Lange transferred money from the accounts of three customers to her own personal accounts. Lange of Summit was arrested about four months after a warrant for her arrest was issued in July 2017.

The 48-year-old Lange is free on $250,000 bail and now faces between four and 15 years in prison when she is sentenced in October.

In exchange for Lange's guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed charges of financial exploitation of the elderly, financial institution fraud and aggravated identity theft.