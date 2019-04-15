Former Volkswagen CEO charged with fraud in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German prosecutors have indicted former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn and four others on charges of fraud and unfair competition, saying he failed to prevent manipulation of engine software that let Volkswagen cars cheat on diesel emission tests.

Prosecutors in Braunschweig said Monday that Winterkorn knew about the deceptive software since 2014.

The prosecutors' statement said that the defendants faced from six months to 10 years imprisonment if convicted, and that bonuses earned due to sales based on the deception could be forfeited.