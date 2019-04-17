Former Tucumcari fire chief pleads no contest to 5 charges

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (AP) — A former fire chief in eastern New Mexico accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a city employee has been convicted of five criminal counts.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports 42-year-old Shane Warner pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges that included assault with intent to commit a violent felony, attempt to commit extortion, felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor embezzlement.

Prosecutors say the former Tucumcari fire chief drugged and sexually assaulted a female ambulance worker in March 2016.

Prosecutors are expected to recommend a suspended sentence and five years of supervised probation.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled for Warner.

Warner was hired as fire chief in January 2015. The city fired him in March 2017.

