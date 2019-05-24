Former Texas police chief guilty of murder in New York

SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — A 34-year-old former police chief from Texas has been convicted of murder for gunning down a couple in their western New York driveway amid a child custody dispute.

Timothy Dean, former police chief in Sunray, Texas, was convicted by a Wayne County jury Friday afternoon for killing Amber Washburn and Joshua Niles of Sodus in October. Niles had recently won custody of the two children he had with Dean's wife during a previous relationship.

The former police chief's wife, Charlene Childers, pleaded guilty last month to a reduced charge of manslaughter. She testified against Dean, saying she sat down with him and planned how and when to kill the couple.

Defense attorney Joe Damelio left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

Dean will be sentenced on July 25.